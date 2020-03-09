Found and dug up in the Alps, a skier rescued from the death of the girl, suffocating in the snow (video)

In the cold Alps, where they often ignite serious passion because of jealousy of the stars in early March, an event took place that shows that the human participation and solidarity can save lives in the most unexpected situations.

So, 23-year-old Briton will field skied for a calm and relatively non-hazardous mountain slope in the French Alps in the resort of Les Arcs, writes the Daily Mail.

Suddenly during the descent he noticed that from under the snow you can see two of someone’s legs.

Podyem closer, he realized that the man trapped under the snow is in great danger and not able to choose from the trap.

Quickly pulling out his backpack emergency snow shovel, the field began to dig out the victim.

Soon was approached by another skier, and together they managed to save the man.

Imagine their surprise when it turned out that under the snow is a 19-year-old girl, their compatriot from Cambridge, who was a member of one of the hotels of this resort.

According to the girl, while descending the slope, she bumped into a solid snowball kick ski boots from skis hotelkluis, and she flew headfirst into the snow.

The girl became trapped under two feet of snow, it lacked the air and to get out she couldn’t due to the immobilized hand. So the help of will was very helpful — by and large, the young man saved her life.

especially when avalanches.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter