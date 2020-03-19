Spain is the second country in Europe by the number of infected with a coronavirus. On March 19 014 here are 15 cases of infection COVID-19. Fully recovered 1081 people and 640 died.

Since the beginning of this week Spain, as well as Ukraine, have moved to a mode of rigid quarantine. About what is happening in the country, the correspondent of “FACTS” questioned the 60-year-old labor migrant from Kremenchug, Poltava region Nikolai Cenachero (pictured).

— We with the spouse already seven years living in the small resort town of Calella on the Costa del Mercyme — between Barcelona and the Costa Brava. In General, in Spain moved in 2003. So, last Friday at 16:00 I am for the first time could not buy in the supermarket meat. All the shelves were empty. The people felt that quarantine measures will be introduced from day to day, and rushed to stock up on all in a row — began to disperse since Thursday. The police held back the crowd, consisting mainly of representatives from Asian and Arab countries residing in the town. Although on Saturday morning for the opening of the store was full of goods. And now everything is there. There is no rush. Yesterday, for example, in the Parking lot near the market with a capacity of 500 Parking spaces, stood half a dozen machines.

Of course, anywhere there are crowds. In front of ticket offices on the floor with colored tape marked the boundary line for buyers, the distance between them to two meters.

— The store allowed only in disguise?

— There is no such indication. But at the entrance to the supermarket are containers with disinfecting means and paper napkins. Take the truck, throw the handle of the tool, wipe with a tissue, throw it in the trash and walk into the store. This was strictly followed the guard near the door. Without disinfecting the truck does not start. The cashiers are definitely in masks and gloves.

— In China, tell each apartment is allocated (I don’t know who) in a liter of alcohol for cleaning hands and hard surfaces…

— We are saved by cheap Cologne with spray. It is about 70% alcohol and the smell is not cloying. Of course, as soon as crossed the threshold of the house, immediately conduct disinfection. Saw someone walking down the street and even disposable gloves.

— What about public transport, hospitals, hotels?

— Significantly reduced the number of buses and trains that can get to Barcelona. In Torrevieja do not go even a taxi. The only vehicle we now have — personal vehicles. But the roads are almost empty, although in the morning dekorativnoe time had to stand in traffic jams. Left, skimp at the grocery store and home quick.

I have to repair my car recently its somewhat dented in the back and can not: the workshops are closed. For violation of the conditions of the quarantine can be “soldered” criminal liability.

Hospitals canceled elective surgery, don’t take the “easy” patients. Hospitalitynet only urgent patients who need urgent medical care.

Closed hotels, of which there are many. It is already clear that the tourist season is disrupted, the industry is suffering losses.

My wife just March 16 was the day of birth, we could not, as usual, to go to a restaurant. Not working no cafes, no restaurants, no bars.

Now on the coast of the warm — 20 degrees. However, no one walks along the sea, not engaged in sports simulators that are installed on the beaches. To be honest, doesn’t pull on the sun, to the sea. All too sad.

— The violators of the quarantine are applied stringent measures?

— I would say very hard. If you’re out on the street just like that, without cause, the police can issue a fine from 400 to 2000 euros. Close together cannot move, only one by one. If two people are opposite each other, one of them moves to the opposite side of the street.

Best of all the dog people — the police do not stop them, and they can walk freely. Dog walking is considered a valid reason for a breach of isolation. I also have a dog, and now is a big plus. When they meet their friends with the dog, talk on the distance of the leashes. Saw some guy walking a cat on a leash.

By the way, the enterprising people of Barcelona have figured out how to make this “benefit”: we offer your dogs a rental. Hour rental — 5 euros. Day — 100. But I think this information would quickly reach law enforcement and they will check the documents on animals.

— Do you think the measures will inhibit the spread of coronavirus?

— I believe their later introduced. To isolate towns and countries with the strong growth of the disease it was necessary much earlier. Alas, the virus is transported travellers and migrant workers, who began to disperse to their homes. Bottom we just have not reached. The only thing I like Ukrainian pleasing is the fact that a weakened by falling oil prices, Russia’s budget will weaken even more due to the economic decline because of the pandemic. So, Putin will have nothing to Fund the “LNR” and “DNR”…

