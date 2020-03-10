Four of the guards Museum “Green vault” in Dresden are suspected of involvement in the theft of…

Four guards of the Dresden Museum “Green vault” are suspected of involvement in the theft totaling about one billion euros, made here on November 25 last year. As reported by the Guardian, all of them are under investigation.

The police concluded that the thieves who made dead Museum by arson of the Board, were accomplices among the employees of the Treasury. Two guards on duty on the morning of the robbery, “did not respond adequately” to the fact of the penetration of strangers into the premises, and did nothing to confront the criminals. Instead immediately press a “panic button”, as required by the instructions, they called the police on the phone. Thus precious time was lost that allowed the attackers to successfully escape.

The third guard is believed to have conveyed to outsiders information about the security measures in the Museum, as well as the layout of the rooms on the floors. And the fourth blamed the fact that he sabotaged the alarm system. This allowed the thieves without interference to break Windows with jewelry.

Guards while using his right to remain silent, although it was initially stated that they are ready to cooperate with the investigation.

In total, the theft was involved seven people.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter