“Four times I was raped, and as many times I had an abortion”: shocking revelations “pretty darling girl”

Eleven girls became heroines of the fourth season of the popular reality “From Tomboy to lady” (a New channel). The history of each shock. Almost all participants had a lot of physical or sexual violence, to deal with the harmful addiction. Was no exception and the 20-year-old Sabina Sheiko from the Kharkiv region.

The girl provided sexual services for money, drinking alcohol in unlimited quantities and drugs. Four times she was raped so many times Sabina had to have an abortion.

– I realized that I have nothing to give these children confessed Sabina. — Moreover, they would be reminded of my rapists.

In an exclusive interview with “FACTS” Sabina Sheiko frankly, why voluntarily left the project, what made her take up the knife and told about his relationships with women.

Sabina, you are the first contestant this season, which left the “From Tomboy to lady”. And even on their own. Do you regret it?

One of my rules of life — never to regret. I did it consciously because he was afraid for his life. Some girls I threatened to bash your teeth in. Therefore made such a decision. I understand that could easily reach the fifth week, or even to the finals. But not going to give up, we’ll do it next year.

— Plan to come on the fifth season of project?!

— Yes, I would love to try again. Previously did not know what to expect from the reality which girls will participate. I got scared and left. Now I understand many things and ready. Now we can only hope that the team will give me another chance.

Your history is one of the most tragic this season, rape, abortion, sex for money. Not ashamed to tell it to the whole country?

— And why be ashamed? This past I made a lot of mistakes, but I learned something. Perhaps some girl will hear my story and not step on the same rake.

— When you were first raped? You told the project that it happened more than once.

— I was raped four times. And the same had to do abortion. For the first time it happened when I was 16, and I honestly don’t know who did it. Then I moved to Dnepropetrovsk, to start an independent life, get a job. There I met a girl and went to her house for coffee. Coffee is the last thing I remember. I woke up in some tram tracks. And after a while I realized I was pregnant.

— You then told someone about this case?

— Didn’t tell anyone. Mom opened already after had an abortion. I admit I didn’t like after the event live for the first time thought about suicide. But I was saved by the thought that I am too young in this life have not seen anything and not attained.

— After the rape you have relations with men?

All. After the incident, they are for me — a taboo. I can communicate with men, but no more. In a relationship I feel more comfortable with women. Although even before the rape I realized that I was with them along the way.

— What was the reason?

— Probably with my stepfather, who taunted us with mom. If you could turn back time, I would like to get into the moment when the stepfather came out. I would tell mom that we don’t. My stepfather was a terrible man. Shoved my fingers in the cracks of the door and threatened to break. I don’t regret during a fight stabbed him. He deserved it.

And as the story ended with the attack and a knife?

The mother then called the police. But the police regarded it as self-defense. Besides, my stepfather wrote me a statement.

You know, I’ve already forgiven my family for what happened to me. Although after the project, after I openly told my mother and really didn’t even talk. From time to time can only call when me and washes sadness, and tell her I love her. From childhood I lacked support. You know, so she just listened and gave advice. She said she loved, no matter what. Believe me, sometimes even kind words can save a man.

— As now there are your relations with classmates from School lady?

With women, we don’t talk much. Can occasionally write to each other and ask how things were going. But the teachers I have very warm memories. I am grateful to them for their support and assistance. They helped me even outside of the project. Once, when I didn’t have enough money to pay the rent, Deputy Director Irina Zaitseva sent the required amount. Big thanks to her!

— What are your plans after the project?

— Want to resume their studies at a vocational school and then to University. Plans to travel abroad — my dream is to earn the required amount for a Studio apartment in his native city of Lozova and the car. You will then be able to open some small businesses — such as cafes.

— A family is in your plans?

— In the nearest — no. The right girl I met and children are not yet ready. The more that self can never have. But I thought that when I was about 40 years old, take a foster child.

