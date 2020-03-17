Four Ukrainians have contracted the coronavirus in the country – Lyashko

Chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko at an extraordinary meeting of Parliament, said that four people in Ukraine had contracted the coronavirus in the country, and they travel abroad. It is reported RBC.ua.

Lyashko said that in this regard, the Ministry of health is changing the algorithm for diagnosis and detection of infected with a coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, we in Ukraine already 7 registered cases of infection with coronavirus. Of those, 4 are associated with in-country transmission of the virus on the territory of our country,” he said.