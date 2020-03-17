Four Ukrainians have contracted the coronavirus in the country – Lyashko

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Четверо украинцев заразились коронавирусом внутри страны - Ляшко

Chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko at an extraordinary meeting of Parliament, said that four people in Ukraine had contracted the coronavirus in the country, and they travel abroad. It is reported RBC.ua.

Lyashko said that in this regard, the Ministry of health is changing the algorithm for diagnosis and detection of infected with a coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, we in Ukraine already 7 registered cases of infection with coronavirus. Of those, 4 are associated with in-country transmission of the virus on the territory of our country,” he said.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article