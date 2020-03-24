France successfully tested a cure for coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Во Франции успешно испытано лекарство от коронавируса

French scientists have reported encouraging clinical trials of the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in combination with the antibiotic azithromycin for the treatment of the novel coronavirus.

14 patients within ten days was orally administered 200 mg of hydroxychloroquine sulfate three times a day. Six of them were also to prevent superinfection the first two days of 500 mg azithromycin in a day, and then for four days at 250 mg.

All six people side effects on the heart during the study was observed.

Already on the fifth day of these patients tests for coronavirus were negative, which was confirmed in the following days. That is, all patients Covid-19 in the test group over five days was completely cured.

Interestingly, one patient who received only hydroxychloroquine, and not recovered on the eighth day of the study began to take azithromycin, and on the ninth day of her audition for the virus was already negative.

Source: ScienceDirect

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article