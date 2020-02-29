France urged to refrain from shaking hands due to coronavirus

The French authorities on 28 February recommended its citizens to refrain from handshakes to prevent infection with coronavirus.

According to the Minister of health, Olivier Veran, France will also close several schools in the Oise area North of Paris after the end of the holidays to stop the spread of the coronavirus, writes the Left coast.

“The virus is now circulating on our territory… I recommend that people do not shake hands”, said Veran.

Defense Minister Florence Parlee in his Twitter said that a few cases COVID-19 was detected at the military base in Creil, North of Paris.

The Embassy of Ukraine in France recommends that the Ukrainian citizens residing in France or intending to attend in case of high temperature or cold symptoms to limit their movement and contact in medical facilities.

“In case of detection of increased temperature and cold symptoms during their stay in France, we recommend to the citizens of Ukraine to restrict movement and to immediately contact the medical facility or call on the phone 15. Information on coronavirus is available by phone hot-line 0800 130 000 (free call)”, — stated in the message.

I wrote “FACTS” informed the world health organization (who) raised the risk assessment of the coronavirus at the global level. As stated by the head who Tedros Aden Gebreyesus, at the moment, the risk of the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the world is very high.

