Franch Ligue 2: Paris v Châteauroux Live Stream

Paris v Châteauroux. Forecast (cf. 2.30) for the match of the championship of France (March 13, 2020)

We offer our forecast option for the match of the championship of the second league of France, in which on March 13, “Paris” takes “Chateauroux”. Can the hosts beat the neighbors in the standings? – the answer is in this material.

Paris

“Paris” failed the start of the season and after the first round collected their bags in the National League, which led to the fact that only PSG would represent the capital in the first two leagues, but a miracle happened. Today, after 28 games, the wards of Rene Girard were able to leave the relegation zone and settled down on line 17, which few would have given a forecast two months ago.

In the last game, the “blue” away were able to take points from one of the leaders – “Troyes” (1: 1).

Châteauroux

” Chateauroux ” has finished the last season on the 11-th line, and in this season, “Berrishonn” managed to win nine of Victoria and seven of the world, with three guests Victoria won in the last four rounds, which allowed the team to break away from the danger zone.

In the match last Friday, the “ berry ” took the “Kan” and were able to take three points, which allowed them to reach 15th place.

Statistics

“Paris” won 3 of the last 10 away games

Chateauroux lost 2 of the last 10 away matches

Chateauroux never scored in personal meetings

The last full-time meeting ended with the victory of “Paris” (1: 0)

Forecast

Statistics and bookmakers are on the side of the hosts of the match, but the guests this season play very worthy. We assume that today we are waiting for a game on a collision course, and Chateauroux will interrupt a series of matches without goals.

Our forecast – “Paris” will not lose + both will score and bet on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 2.30