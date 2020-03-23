Franck Gastambide: he gets off the success of its series of rap to be “Validated” on Instagram !

Share on Facebook

On his account Instagram, Franck Gastambide has shared photos where he said he kiffait the success of its series of rap “Validated” !

Since march 20, 2020, Canal+ broadcasts the first episode of ” Validated “. It is a series rap created by Franck Gastambide, which is already a lot to talk about.

This new series of Franck Gastambide brings to the stage a young rapper, who alongside two childhood friends is seen to be “validated” by a major rap star. But this new success did not bring him good. It quickly turns into a dangerous rivalry.

Monday, 23 march, Franck Gastambide has shared several photos on his account Instagram. But this is not all. He also shared a beautiful message on the creation of its new series ” Validated “. It is also in the process of writing season 2.

In the caption of his photos Instagram, Franck Gastambide has also confided : “When I decided to take Taxi 5, I knew it was a bet complicated, risky. And you would wait for me at the turn. Fortunately, the film was a big success “.

Franck Gastambide has also added : “But tackling a series on the middle of the French rap, it was clearly still far more complicated ! The risk of disappointing the public, the environment, the rappers and fans of rap was great. As they are demanding, susceptible, passionate” .

Finally, the developer has also entered into a visibly very happy : “This is 3 days that I get thousands of messages, post, tweet, comment amazing… Thank you ! I likes it !” .

With its cliché, it has also garnered over 2,000 “likes” in just ten minutes on the part of its fans. In the comments, these appear to the angels as this series is a real success. Many are those who love it already.

In his pictures, they wrote : “It is a masterpiece of the series well played. “, ” Amazing series. “, ” Impressive and ultra-addictive ! Hurry up for season 2 stp. “but also” looking forward to the season 2 one hit this series, bravo “.