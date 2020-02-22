Freiburg vs Fortuna live streaming free

Freiburg – Fortune: forecast for the Bundesliga match (February 22, 2020)

“Fortune” in the championship does not win five games in a row, but whether Freiburg will take advantage of the opponent’s crisis on February 22, we prepared our forecast. What to expect from the meeting?

Freiburg

“Freiburg” quite solidly spends the season and clearly relies on European competition, but so far the team of Christian Streich is in seventh place in the table. Only six points separate from the sixth Schalke “vultures”, they can play this handicap today.

After a series of setbacks at the start of the second round, Freiburg finally felt for their game – in the last round he painted a 1-1 draw with Augsburg, without losing in a second match in a row.

Will not play Kubner .

Fortune Df

“Fortune” does not justify the forecasts of fans and is forced to wage a desperate struggle for survival, in which it has not yet been successful. After 22 rounds, the team of Uwe Resler takes 16th place in the table and breaks away from the direct departure zone only due to additional indicators, the 15th Mainz has five points more.

Defeat 1: 4 from Borussia from Mönchengladbach in the last round extended the Fortune series without victories in the championship to five matches.

Will not play Kovnacki .

Statistics

In the first round, Freiburg beat Fortuna 2-1

In 11 away matches of the championship, “Fortune” won only one victory – this is the worst indicator in the Bundesliga

In only one of the last four away matches of the championship, “Fortune” conceded less than two goals



Forecast

“Freiburg”, after a series of defeats, came to his senses and again joined the fight for the Europa League, so today he will bet only on victory. “Fortune” is hardly capable of hindering these plans – from time to time, Resler’s team fights in their own field, but plays away at a party completely hopelessly, conceding goals in their own goal in batches.

We believe that guests have no chance. Forecast is the victory of Freiburg . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.99