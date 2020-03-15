French beef steak

Steak. Photo: pixabay.com

Juicy and tasty the meat will surprise many foodies.

To make 2 servings you will need:

Beef (steak) — 300 grams

Black pepper ground — 1 teaspoon

Ground allspice — 1 teaspoon

Salt — 1 teaspoon

Vegetable oil — 1 tbsp

Butter — 1 tbsp

Cream — 100 ml

Brandy — 70 ml

Dijon mustard — 1 tbsp

Cooking French peppered steak:

1. Prepare all the necessary ingredients.

2. A good RUB steak on both sides with a mixture of peppers and salt, a good massage like a massage, to spices as well penetrated well into the meat and saturated it a pleasant aroma.

3. Good heat the pan, melt in it the butter, along with plant. When oil begins to sizzle, put in the pan the steak and cook each side for 4-5 minutes, or a little longer if you like well-cooked meat.

4. Ready steak place on the Board, so he’s a little “rest”, and in the meantime get cooking sauce.

5. In the pan where you cooked the meat, pour in the brandy and warm it for a few minutes while the alcohol evaporates, the fluid should be less than half. Then add the cream and bring to a boil.

6. Send to the pan with Dijon mustard and a small piece of butter. Cook the sauce on low heat. The finished sauce should not completely drain through the spoon, and cover it with a thin layer.