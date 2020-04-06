French criminals “isolated itself” and out of the shelters

In France, the crime in March was significantly decreased due to quarantine restrictions.

It is reported by Le Figaro.

According to the statistical service of the Ministry of internal Affairs of France, in March the number of registered offences and crimes is much less in comparison with February – due to quarantine restrictions.

Crime decreased on average by 45% for most of the indicators, noted in service.

This may be due to the fact that certain forms of crime in conditions of quarantine are less likely, and that as a result of quarantine changed the conditions of submission of the application to law enforcement.

“Since the quarantine began in mid-March, some of its effects will only become visible next month and later”, – added in the service.