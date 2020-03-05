French Cup: Saint-Etienne vs Rennes, live stream, preview

Cup: Saint-Etienne vs Rennes, live stream, preview

Saint-Etienne vs Rennes. Forecast (cf. 2.37) for the French Cup match (March 5, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the French Cup match, in which on March 5 Saint-Etienne and Rennes will play a ticket to the tournament finals. Who will prevail in this duel? – the answer is in this material.

Saint Etienne

It’s possible to call Saint-Etienne’s performances successful this season with a stretch – the main achievement of the hosts is this game in the French Cup semi-final, where the “ green ” made it after they were able to beat Bastia-Borgo (3: 0), “Paris” (3: 2), “Monakov” (1: 0) and “Epinal” (2: 1), for which we gave a forecast .

In League1, the ASSE only two points out of the relegation zone, and for the last five rounds managed to get only one point, losing in the last meeting to Lyon (0: 2). Today seven players of the main team will not be able to enter the field at once, of which Monne-Pak, Yussuf and Amum can be noted .

Rennes

The current holder of the French Cup confidently defends his title, and on the way to the semifinals he managed to knock out Amiens (1: 0), Angers (5: 4 d.v.) and Belfort (3: 0). In the national championship, “Rennes ” gained 47 points and takes the third intermediate place, ahead of the fourth “Lille” by only one point.

After the defeat on the road from Reims (0: 1), Julien Stefan’s wards scored two victories in a row – at Nimoy (2: 1) and Toulouse (2: 0).

In today’s game, six players will not be able to enter the field, including Marten , Grenier and Johansson .

Statistics

Saint Etienne have won only 1 of their last 5 home games

The last six face-to-face meetings at St Etienne ended in a draw

Rennes has won 6 of their last 10 away games

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Rennes (2: 1)

Forecast

“ Saint-Etienne ” is not impressive and the team needs to give up all efforts to maintain residence in the Major Leagues, and the guests are able to fight on two fronts. Bookmakers do not see the favorite and expect an equal game, which is hard to disagree with. We offer you to play a combined bet on this duel .

Our forecast – “Rennes” will not lose + both will score and bet on it through BC Winline with a coefficient of 2.37