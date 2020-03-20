French doctors get pounds of chocolate in gratitude for the work

Французские врачи получат килограммы шоколада в благодарность за работу

Leading chocolatiers in France sent to the hospitals in which patients with COVID-19 kilograms of chocolate to support health workers.

It is reported by Le Monde.

Chocolate Maison Pierre Marcolini has announced that it will deliver a large supply of chocolate and confectionery in various hospitals of Paris.

“To offer the chocolate does not seem significant, but it certainly is a pleasure,” said the company.

French chocolatier Jacques Jinan announced that it would send nearly 400 kg of chocolate the medical staff to give him “courage and serenity”.

The company Puyricard also joined the action, planning to direct their products at the hospital of Paris, Marseille, Toulouse and of the commune of Salon-de-Provence.

