French doctors have made free use of the trains

The French state company SNCF made a free passage for medical personnel in high-speed trains and IC.

Payment for travel is canceled for physicians, nurses and health workers who travel around the country in response to the challenges of hospitals. They must provide proof of professional activity, workers at the railway station.

“SNCF offers a free ride in TGV and intercity trains for medical professionals – doctors, nurses, medics who respond to calls from hospitals for assistance with COVID-19”, – announced the decision on Twitter, the Executive Director of the company.

“This decision of the national solidarity shown by railway workers in the face of epidemic proportions COVID-19”, – explained in the company.

Earlier, the state company RATP, which manages transportation in and around Paris, opened 20 bus lines for employees of the medical sphere.