Because of the pandemic in the fashion industry, many companies switched to the online mode and trying to help those who are sitting at home in quarantine. So, before Fender offered to teach guitar, and now it became known that the French fashion Academy launches free courses style.

This is stated on the page of the Institute Francais de la Mode in Instagram.

The training will start March 30 and will last for 4 weeks. The project is called “Understanding Fashion: from Business to Culture” (“the Understanding of fashion: from business to culture”).

For lectures invited well-known in the fashion industry. Thus, the project involved Professor Benjamin Seminar, heads of Chanel, LVMH and Saint Laurent. In addition, lectures will be read by designers of Kristall Cochet and Paul Smith.

To register for the course through the link.

