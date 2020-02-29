French Ligue 1: Amiens vs Metz, live stream, preview, prediction

Amiens vs Metz. Forecast (cf. 2.55) for the match of the championship of France (February 29, 2020)

Amiens

After 26 rounds of the current League1 season, Amiens already has four wins and 10 world wins, which brought them 22 points and the penultimate place, and the gap with the safe zone is already six points.

In the last match, the “ unicorns ” away managed to take away points from “Strasbourg” (0: 0), while the “whites” have the second worst league indicator in defense – 47 goals conceded.

In today’s match , Bodyimer , Goddos and Guano will not be able to enter the field .

Metz

” Mets ” after 26 matches settled into the new for a tournament, but the margin of safety of the team yet, but a struggle for survival ahead. The assets of the ” maroon ” are six wins and 10 draws, like today’s opponent.

In the last four matches, the “ Messins ” got only two points, and in the last game they could not do anything with “Lyon” (0: 2).

In today’s match , Diallo , Pajo and Kabi will not be able to enter the field .

Statistics

Amiens have not won in the championship since November 2

Metz did not lose in three away matches in a row

In the last eight in-person matches, at least two goals have been scored

The last personal duel ended in the victory of Amiens (2: 1)

Forecast

In the first round, Amiens managed to defeat the newcomer, but now the Mets have become different and today they are able to avenge their defeat in September. We assume an equal game and offer to play a combined bet on the match .

Our forecast – “Metz” will not lose + the total is more (1.5) and put on it through the line of BC 1x Bet with a coefficient of 2.55