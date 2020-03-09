French Ligue 1: Lance v Orleans Live Stream

Lance v Orleans. Forecast (cf. 2.02) for the French Championship match (March 9, 2020)

We offer a forecast for the match of the second league of France, in which on March 9, “Lance” takes “Orleans”. Will the hosts be in second place in the table? – the answer is in this material.

Lance

Two defeats in a row in the 25th and 26th rounds threw Lance away from their cherished dream, but in the last match the hosts managed to defeat Paris (2-0) on the road, for which we made a prediction.

To date, the Blood-Gold asset has 50 points, which is only four less than the first Lorian, but there is a game in reserve. The wards of Philippe Montagnier have 14 wins and 38 goals scored, of which seven are on the account of the main goalor of the Banzi team.

Orleans

” Orleans ” became the main destroyer of hope fans Lige2 – after the start of the season the team showed a good game, but in the end to the 27-th round fell to the bottom of the standings. The wards of Didier Olle-Nicolle have only four wins and seven world victories, and 19 points leave weak chances for overall success, given the quality of football.

In the last round, the “ yellow-red ” lost the Troyes in their field (0: 2).

Statistics

Orleans have lost 5 of their last 6 away matches

Lance has won 6 of its last 10 home games

The last personal match ended with the victory of Lance (4: 1)

Forecast

” Orleans ” horrible acts and will try to cling to every point, but not today. “ Lance ” has serious motivation and in case of victory, not only goes to second place, but will come close to the leader.

Our forecast is the victory of Lance with the handicap (-1) and put it on the line of BC Parimatch with a coefficient of 2.02