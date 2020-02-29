French Ligue 1: Monaco v Reims, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Monaco v Reims. Forecast (cf. 2.55) for the match of the championship of France (February 29, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which on February 29 Monaco will receive Reims. Will guests be able to get around the Monegasques in the table? – the answer is in our material.

Monaco

After a shameful defeat against Nim (1: 3), the Monegasques issued a series of three consecutive victories, and in the last round they managed to get an important away draw in the game with Dijon (1: 1).

To date, Monaco has 11 victories and six world victories, while the team has the second best score in League1 in goals scored – 42 goals, of which 16 are on the account of Ben Yedder . After 26 rounds, the wards of Roberto Moreno 39 points, which is four less than the fourth “Lille”.

Today’s match will miss Martins, Pellegri and Goebbels .

Reims

The eighth team of France keeps its achievement and after 26 rounds recorded 37 points in the asset, which is two less than today’s opponent. ” Reims ” has managed to win nine games and 10 meeting ended world.

In the last duel, the “ red-white ” away away took points from “Saint-Etienne” (1: 1), snatching a point in the 94th minute after the penalty, realized by Dia .

In today’s match , Kafaro , Mbemba and Sirheis will not be able to help their team .

Statistics

Monaco lost 3 of their last 5 home games

Monaco have not tied in their last 16 home games in a row

Reims scored in 7 of their last 10 away matches

Reims has not won in-person away matches since 2011

The last personal match ended with the victory of Monaco (2: 1)

Forecast

Bookmakers are on the side of Monaco , but today on the field we will see two equal teams. The new mentor of the Monegasques undoubtedly made positive changes to the game of the hosts, and in the summer the prince’s club expects a serious strengthening of the composition.

We assume that the best defense of the championship will be able to keep the best attack of League1, and we propose to make a combined bet on this.

Our forecast – “Reims” will not lose + the total is less (3.5) and put it on the line of BC Marathon with a coefficient of 2.55