French Ligue 1: Montpellier v Strasbourg, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Montpellier v Strasbourg. Forecast (cf. 3.68) for the match of the championship of France (February 29, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which on February 29 Montpellier receives Strasbourg. Will the hosts be able to interrupt a series of grassroots matches? – the answer is in this material.

Montpellier

Montpellier has become the anti-hero of our predictions in the last five matches . After three defeats in the last month, the team slipped to ninth place, which was not at all the hope of the fans at the beginning of the year. After the defeat from PSG (0: 5), the “ paladins ” were able to outplay only “Saint-Etienne” with difficulty, and in the last game of the MHSC away they lost to “Angers” (0: 1).

The hosts have a fairly powerful line of attack, but it plays every other time, and out of 32 goals scored, nine are on the account of Delors .

In today’s match , Kozza , Mendes and Keibu will not be able to play .

Strasbourg

The 11th team of France gives out good matches and has already come close to the Eurocup zone, to which there are only five points. The assets of ” Strasbourg” 11 wins and five world, with the team unbeaten for four matches in a row.

In the last round, “ Le Racing ” in their field could not cope with “Amiens” (0: 0), and before that they took away points from “Lyon” (1: 1).

Kasi , Botel and Cornier will not be able to take part in today’s game .

Statistics

Montpellier have won 7 of their last 9 home matches

Strasbourg have won 3 of their last 5 away matches

RCS scored in their last five away matches

The last personal meeting ended with the victory of Strasbourg (1: 0)

Forecast

Bookmakers evaluate the chances of teams as equal, but today “ Montpellier ” in their field looks more preferable. We assume that today the teams will remove the curse of grassroots matches and will please the fans with goals, and we propose to play a combined bet on the match.

Our forecast – “Montpellier” will not lose + total more (2.5) and put on it through BC Fonbet with a coefficient of 3.68