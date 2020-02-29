French Ligue 1: Toulouse vs Rennes, live stream, preview, prediction

Toulouse vs Rennes. Forecast (cf. 2.16) for the match of the championship of France (February 29, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the French Championship match, in which on February 29 the last Toulouse will receive Rennes. Will underdogs be able to resist one of the leaders of the league? – the answer is in our material.

Toulouse

The hopes of the Toulouse fans melt away like last year’s snow, but the expectations of positive changes did not materialize. The assets of “le Tef” only three wins and 13 points, which is already nine less than in the 19th “Amiens”.

In the last 17 matches , the Violets were able to get only one point in the game with just the same outsider – Amiens (0: 0). It is worth noting that the TFC did not score six matches in a row at the rivals’ goal, and in the last round away they lost to Lille (0: 3).

In today’s duel, they will not go to the field Kalinich, Sidibé and Hell .

Rennes

“ Rennes ” had a great start and while holding the third position in the current season of League1. The “ red-black ” has 13 victories and 44 points, while the best defense for the guests in the tournament is 24 goals conceded.

In the last game, Julien Stefan’s wards in the last seconds managed to snatch three points from the “crocodiles” (2: 1), for which we made a prediction.

Marten , Grenier and Johansson will not be able to take part in today’s meeting .

Statistics

Toulouse lost seven home games in a row

Rennes have won 6 of their last 10 away matches

Toulouse has not won in personal matches since 2017

The last personal match ended with the victory of Rennes (3: 2)

Forecast

“ Toulouse ” is experiencing a financial and gaming crisis, but “ Rennes ” does not have the right to misfire and will make every effort to take away the victory from Occitania. We assume that the hosts cannot resist the leader and offer to play a bet on this duel with a good odds.

Our forecast is the victory of Rennes and we put on it through BC Marathon with a coefficient of 2.16