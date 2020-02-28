French Ligue 1:Paris Saint-Germain vs Dijon, live stream, preview, prediction

Paris Saint-Germain vs Dijon. Forecast for the match of the championship of France (February 29, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the championship of France, in which on February 29 PSG will host Dijon. What to expect from a team match on such a rare day on the calendar? – the answer is in our material.

PSG

After 26 rounds, PSG confidently leads the standings of the French championship, in which he recorded 21 victories and two world victories.

The performance of Parisians is simply fantastic and amounts to 71 goals, and the team’s main snipers are traditionally Neymar (13 goals) and Mbappe (16 goals), although the Brazilian in today’s game will not be able to enter the field because of the red card received in the last match with “ Bordeaux ”(4: 3), in which the leader barely kept the winning score in the last seconds of the game.

The gap between the red-blue and the second Marseille is 13 points. In the first match of the Champions League playoffs, the away club lost to Borussia away (1: 2), but the hope for overall success still remained.

In today’s game on the field, except Neimar not come Meunier , Silva , Dagbit and Diallo .

Dijon

“Dijon ” has been fighting for the second year to maintain a residence permit in the major league of France and after 26 rounds has recorded six victories in the asset, which brought guests 27 points, like the 18th “Nimes”, which the team lost in the 32nd round, after which tied three times. In the last game, DFCO pulled out a draw from “Monaco” (1: 1) on their own field, which few could predict.

“ Reds ” met today’s rival two weeks ago in the framework of the country’s Cup and then suffered a crushing defeat with a score of 1: 6.

Today , Barbe , Cher and Gomis will not be able to play on the field .

Statistics

PSG won all home in-person matches

Parisians scored 4.00 goals per game on average

Dijon have lost 6 of their last 10 away matches

The last personal match ended with the victory of PSG (6: 1)

Forecast

PSG on its field never had problems with today’s opponent, and today, after losing in the Champions League and a slurred game against Bordeaux, he will try to please the fans and win a landslide victory, which even without Neymar is quite capable.

We assume that the bookmakers are right and the guests have practically no chances.

Our prediction is the victory of PSG + total less than (4.5) and bet on it through BC Betcity with a coefficient of 1.89