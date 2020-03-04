French “spider-man” announced a protest to the coronavirus with a height of 142 metres in Barcelona (video)

French climber Alain Robert, who earned the nickname “Spiderman” for the conquest of many high-rise buildings in the world, announced protest to the coronavirus.

For this 57-year-old man climbed a skyscraper in Barcelona without insurance and called his action “a Manifesto against fear of a new disease,” says TV5 Monde.

Reported that Robert reached the top of the 34-storey Agbar tower in the Catalan capital. The height of the skyscraper is equal to 142 meters. With the help of his risky ascent Robert tried to encourage the government to be more responsible when it comes to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The climber explained that his work inspires people the same fear as the coronavirus. Fear of disease Robert called more dangerous and contagious than pneumonia new type. According to extreme, the fear prevents to take the necessary measures in the fight against COVID-19.

When Alan came down to earth, he was detained by the police, and all the passers-by applauded.

Recall that this is not the first climbing French “spider-man”: he managed to conquer more than a hundred of buildings worldwide, including Burj Khalifa (828 metres) in the UAE, the Empire state building (443 meters), the Eiffel tower (324 meters). Robert is also listed in the Guinness Book of records.

