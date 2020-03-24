Freud Season 1: Sigmund Freud goes to investigate on the murders for Netflix

Share on Facebook

Alert ! The 1st season of the series Freud finally makes his entry on the famous platform Netflix. And the saga has it all.

Netflix continues to delight its subscribers. The famous platform has just revealed its all-new series titled Freud. MCE TV explain to you.

You will surely have the smile ! At the least, subscribers to Netflix in this confinement period.

Yes, the platform has finally put online a whole new series. This is the first season of Freud.

This saga German, therefore, has everything to please you. In a first for the casting ! But not only that.

The series is also focused on the incredible intrigue, including murder to solve. Anglée on the life of the pioneer of psychoanalysis : Sigmund Freud, the lovers of the series should find their happiness.

Sigmund Freud will investigate murders for Netflix !

Known for having a personality rich and complex, Freud continues to excite the crowds. The Netflix subscribers will be able to discover the entirety of the 1st season on the platform of streaming.

But there are only 8 episodes ! In any case, the cast of the series, Freud is a dream. It is also composed of Robert Finster, Ella Rumpf, Georg Friedrich, Christoph Krutzler.

Brigitte Kren, Anja Kling, and Philipp Hochmair percent also the screen.

The saga performed by Marvin Kren, plunges us into the Nineteenth century in Vienna. It all starts when Freud comes to many addictions, is found in the heart of a murder story.

Thereafter, the character will then do a session of spiritualism that will change his life forever. We can’t spoil the result, but we can explain to you the main lines.

Ambitious, Sigmund Freud decides to team up with a clairvoyant. The young Freud will also help an inspector to solve murders, sordid.

The storylines are not lacking ! And the personality of the characters should also please you, the proof in pictures !