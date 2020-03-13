Friday the 13th: why this day can be happy

Friday the 13th. Photo: telegraf.com.ua

It is considered that on this day, Friday, the 13th, should be especially cautious, as the man trap failures and troubles. Particularly superstitious people even from home do not go out.

LeMonade will tell one Friday the 13th is a lucky day.

Spanish and Portuguese sailors believe Friday the 13th is auspicious day to start swimming. It is Friday, Christopher Columbus began his voyage to the shores of America.

In Ancient Egypt, the number “13” to symbolize the favor of the gods.

And in China, Japan, Korea 13 remains a lucky number to this day.

Divination. Photo: pixabay.com

Friday the 13th: favorable for divination

For example, on the dices.

You should make a wish, roll the dice and count the number of points. Even numbers the answer is positive. Odd – negative.

Similarly, wondering hair.

Asking the important question, and comb wooden comb. If in the comb after combing left an even number of hairs, then the answer is Yes. Odd – negative.

Another divination on Friday, 13 book.

You need to take a thick book and ask questions. Thinking about this question, randomly choose a page and line in the book. And then read the answer written there.