“Friend of Putin” in Europe received the full power for the duration of the quarantine

The Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban has broad powers and the right to govern through decrees. This happened after the Parliament on 30 March voted for the extension of its authority in times of emergency associated with the pandemic coronavirus infection, said the Hungarian newspaper Origo.

The Hungarian Parliament by two-thirds is composed of representatives of the right party “Fidesz”, headed by Orban.

The decision was adopted by 137 votes to 53, according to him — Orban gets the opportunity to manage alone, and his government will be able to extend the state of emergency without Parliament’s approval.

The bill was drafted to extend the deadline to the “end of emergency” because of the coronavirus, and in any case suggests that the Parliament will no longer be collected in 2020.

Emergency also provides that municipal bodies may not be dismissed; temporary election or referendum not held. Furthermore, punishments are provided for violation of epidemiological measures, including imprisonment.

On March 29, four Hungarian human rights organizations, including the Helsinki Union for human rights called on the government to make the bill changes providing for automatic zeroing of its validity. Otherwise Orban “will be completely unlimited mandate to govern”, they are afraid.

“The current version (of the bill) actually gives unlimited time carte Blanche,” said co-chair of the Hungarian Helsinki Union on human rights March Pardavi.

It is known that the Orban in good relations with Russian President Putin.