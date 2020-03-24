Friendly match: Angelholms FF vs BK Astrio live streaming free

Angelholm and Astrio will play on March 24, read our forecast version. Guests have no football history, can they survive?

Angelholm

Angelholm is in fantastic shape, especially as a result of home games. The club took the third place in the second division, before the leadership there was not enough just two points. In the last match, they managed to beat Hittarp with a confident score of 2: 1, scoring both goals at the end of the meeting.

Astrio

“Astrio” flew away from “Gothenburg” last year with the score 0: 4 from the Cup of Sweden. In the control match, the team won a landslide victory over the superior in the class “Ullared” (3: 1), and the first goal was scored several tens of seconds after the start of the confrontation.

Statistics

Angelholm has not lost for five games.

Angelholm won 12 of 14 past matches at home.

Astrio won only two matches in history.

Forecast

We assume that it is better to bet on the home team, after all, the class of football players varies greatly. They are preparing for the next battle for an upgrade in class, and the guests seem to be ordinary rank-and-file extras, who do not even hold official fights.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (-2) on Angelholm for 2.00 at Winline BC.