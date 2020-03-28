Friendly Match: BK Häcken vs Utsikten BK Live Stream

Friendly Match: Häcken vs Utsikten Live Stream

Häcken vs Utsikten: Friendly Match Prediction (March 28, 2020)

In each of the previous two matches, Häcken and Utsikten scored at least four goals, but whether to expect such performance on March 28 is the answer in our forecast. What to expect from the meeting?

Häcken

“Hekken” failed last season – despite all the predictions, the team of Andreas Alma could not break into the European competition. “Wasps” finished on the sixth line, losing to the third “Hammarby” 16 points. While the season in Sweden is paused, Hekken is gaining form in the control meetings – in the last of them he beat 6-1 Yenkoping.

Utsikten

Utsiktens also did not cope with their task last season – in the First South Division, the team of Stefan Wren finished third. The club is seven points behind the second line, which allows to play in the playoffs, postponing the task of raising the class for the next season. In the last friendly match, Jutsiktens lost 1: 2 to Huskvarne.

Statistics

Twice the teams played among themselves and in each of these matches at least four goals were scored

In only one of the last four matches, Hekken scored less than three goals

Only in one of the last eight matches were Utsiktens unable to score

Forecast

“Häcken” continues to prepare for the season and in friendly matches looks very solid – “wasp” sent six goals to Jönköping, most likely the attack will be made today. In such a situation, the humble Yutsikten’s have a minimum chance of success – in the class between the teams, the chasm and goals against the outsider will surely fly in packs, but it is also capable of answering Yutsiktens with a goal of prestige.

We believe that the match will be productive. Forecast – total over three goals . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.60