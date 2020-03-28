Friendly match: Eskilsminne IF vs Angelholm FF live streaming free

Eskilsminne Vs Angelholm. Friendly Prediction (March 28, 2020)

Read our forecast for the Eskilsminne – Angelholm match on March 28th. The last time these teams met in 2018. What will clubs show us in such a long time?

Eskilsminne

Eskilsminne performed quite well last year. The team in the first division finished in the middle of the standings, namely in ninth place with 37 points scored. The club also participated in the qualification for the country’s cup, where he was able to beat Hittarp (1: 0) and Norrby (1: 0). In the group, he lost all three matches.

Last match “eif” lost to GAIS (1: 4).

Angelholm

“Angelholm” pleased its fans last year with its victories and results. In the second division, the team was able to take third place, and only two points were not enough before the first line and reaching the first division. She lost only 26 times in 26 rounds, which allowed her to score 55 points. The club lost the last friendly game to Astrio (1: 2).

Statistics

Eskilsminne won one of five past games.

Angelholm won three out of five matches.

Eskilsminne won three out of five meetings at home.

Forecast

As for the match itself, Eskilsminne is a clear favorite . The team has relaxed in recent matches and is acting uncertainly, but it will be able to defeat an opponent from the second division, just in the classroom. Guests play perfectly, but do not reach the level of the opponent.

Our forecast is the victory of Eskilsminne for 1.90 in BC Fonbet.