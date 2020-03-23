Friendly match: Haninge vs Taby live streaming free

Haninge vs Tabu: forecast for a friendly match (March 23, 2020)

In only one of the last five matches, “Taby” scored less than two goals, but whether to expect such performance and on March 23 in a duel with “Haninge” did we prepare our forecast. How will the meeting end?

Haninge

Haninge is a representative of the Second Division of Sweden, South Svealand. At the end of this season, the team of Tino Katsulakis managed to improve in class, finishing the championship on the first line in the table. In preparation for the new season, Haning has played two friendly matches so far, in which he has suffered two defeats against Inter from Stockholm (0: 1) and from Sylvia (1: 4).

Teby

“Taby” also had a very successful last season – the club in the Second Division, only in North Svealand, was the best. The team came to the finish line first, ahead of the second Karlbergs by as much as 10 points. “Tabu” also managed to hold two friendly matches, in one of which it defeated Enskend 4: 1, and in the second, contrary to all forecasts, it lost 0: 3 to “Akropolis”.

Statistics

In one of the last three matches, Haning have conceded fewer than three goals.

In only one of the last five matches, Tebu scored less than two goals

In each of the last five, “Taby” missed

Forecast

Both teams successfully spent the last season and are gaining shape before the start of a new championship through friendly matches. It is obvious that in defense each team plays much weaker than in attack, global changes and today are hardly worth the wait – the fight is not official, there is no sense in staying in the defense, so it makes sense to wait for the goal extravaganza.

We believe that the match will be productive. Forecast – total over (3.5) goals . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.89