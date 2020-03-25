Friendly Match: Landskrona vs Torns live streaming free

Landskrona vs Torns: Friendly Match Prediction (March 25, 2020)

In the last two matches, “Thorns” scored six goals, but whether the productive series will continue on March 25 in a duel with “Landskrona” – the answer is in our forecast. How will the teams play?

“Landskrona”

Landskrona spent a very high level last season in the First Southern Division, but contrary to all forecasts, it failed to upgrade. In the butt fights with Esther, Jörgen Pettersson’s team lost and will continue their attempts to win a ticket to the First League in the new season.

Torns

Thorns is also the representative of the First South Division of Sweden, but unlike his current rival, he solved completely different problems in the tournament. The team of Richard Ringhov finished in 12th place and kept residence in the championship, only three points ahead of the zone of transitional matches.

In the last friendly match, the Thorns beat the IFK Malmö 3-2, scoring a second victory in a row.

Statistics

In only one of the last three matches have teams been unable to exchange goals

In one of the last four matches, Thorns scored less than three goals

Landskron scored less than two goals in only one of the last three matches

Forecast

The teams are gaining shape before the new season and pay maximum attention to the attack – for two in the last two friendly matches, Landskrona and Torns scored 10 goals. Surely it makes sense to wait for an extravaganza extravaganza even today – the friendly status of the match does not oblige the teams to play carefully, they score a lot, are not stable in defense, and they are regularly scored in full-time meetings.

We believe that the match will be productive. Forecast – both will score + total over (2.5) goals . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.90