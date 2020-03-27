Friendly match: Lunds IFK Vs Malmo FF Live Stream

Lunds Vs Malmo. Friendly Prediction (March 27, 2020)

Our forecast for the Lundes-Malmo fight will be on March 27th. The hosts are in the division a class higher, will they win?

Lund IFK

“Lunds” in two previous friendlies confidently dealt with “Scaberzho” (4: 3) and “Osterlenom” (3: 0). The club finished the last regular season in the first division exactly – an intermediate eighth line in the standings and 40 points scored.

Jesper Rindmo scored nine goals last year.

FF Malmo

“Malmö” took only 12th position in the second division, barely escaping demotion. The most important victory over Ullared (4: 2) saved , although the team lost too many games on the road. In a last friendly match, the club lost to Thorn with a score of 2: 3.

Statistics

Lundes won two games in a row.

The Lundes lost only one face-to-face confrontation.

Malmo lost two past meetings.

Forecast

In our opinion, forecasts in favor of the home team are much more optimistic – the level of teams varies greatly. They have been showing confident football lately, especially in friendly matches. Guests devastatingly lost in previous fights.

Our forecast is the Asian handicap (-1.5) at Lunds in BC Marathon for 2.10.