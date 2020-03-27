Friendly match: Qviding vs Oddevold live streaming free

Qviding vs Oddevold: Prediction for a friendly match (March 27, 2020)

Only in one of the last four face-to-face meetings, “Qviding” and “Oddevold” scored less than four goals, but whether to expect extravaganza extravaganza and March 27 – you will find the answer in our forecast. How will the teams play?

Quiding

Last season, Qviding performed in the Second Division, in the West Getaland, where it proved to be excellent. Team Robert Vilahamna came to the finish line first, ahead of the second “Olympic” by one point. While the pause is in the championship, Quidding is gaining form in friendly matches – in the last of them he beat the Stenungsund with a score of 2: 1.

Oddevold

Oddevold spent last season in the First South Division of Sweden, where he performed very poorly. The team of Jan-Eric Lina finished the championship in last place in the table, 10 points behind the zone of transitional matches. “Oddevold” is also preparing for the new season through the control fights – his last victim was “Lindome” (2: 0).

Statistics

In only one of the last four matches have teams scored less than four goals

In one of the last five matches, Oddevold have conceded fewer than two goals.

In only one of the last 16 matches, “Quidding” could not score

Forecast

“Qviding” played very powerfully last season – the Vilahamna team plays attacking football, 92 goals scored by her in 26 matches clearly testify to this, which certainly cannot but impress. Oddevold has problems in defense and misses regularly, but does not forget about the attack, so today you can definitely count on an extravaganza extravaganza.

We believe that the match will be productive. Forecast – total over three goals . Winline BC offers such an outcome with a coefficient of 1.90