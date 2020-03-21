Friendly match: Saturn v Znamia Truda live streaming free

Saturn v Znamia Truda. Friendly Prediction (March 22, 2020)

Our forecast for the Saturn match is the Banner of Labor, which will take place on March 22. Is there a favorite in the match of these teams?

“Saturn”

Saturn completed the first part of the PFL on the tenth line with 22 points, becoming one of the most productive teams of the Center. In friendly matches, the “black and blue” looked extremely cheerful and even beat Zorkiy (4: 3) with Ryazan (1: 0), though there were still too many difficulties in defense.

“Znamia Truda”

The “Banner of Labor” did not stand out in the PFL western zone, being located in the middle of the standings following the results of the first part. The club completed the previous calendar year with a draw with Leningraders (0-0). On the other hand, the club from Orekhovo-Zuevo lost to Bryansk Dynamo with a score of 0: 3.

Statistics

The “Znamia Truda” does not win over four meetings.

Saturn scored in four of five past games.

“Saturn” at home lost only three matches out of 11 previous ones.

Forecast

In our opinion, Saturn will win an easy victory in their native walls. A friendly meeting will take place more to maintain gaming conditions than to win, so the guests will simply continue to prepare for the difficult season. The hosts are trying to show results in control meetings.

Our forecast is the victory of Saturn for 1.74 in BC Winline.