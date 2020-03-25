Friendly match: Saturn vs Rotor-2 live streaming free

Saturn vs Rotor-2: forecast (cf. 2.05) for the friendly match (March 25, 2020)

“Saturn” in the last friendly match won a landslide victory, but whether the “black and blue” will be able to deal with the “Rotor-2” on March 25 – we prepared our forecast. Is a sensation possible?

“Saturn”

“Saturn” is currently the Second Division Center, where it does not feel too confident. After 17 rounds, the team of Sergey Zhukov is in 10th place and already 14 points away from the relegation zone, but the distance from the leader in the person of the Bryansk Dynamo is even more serious and amounts to 15 points.

In the last friendly match, Saturn beat Sakhalin with a score of 4: 2, having won the first victory in the last four matches.

“Rotor-2”

Rotor-2 is also a representative of the Second Division of the Center zone, where it is experiencing serious difficulties with the results. The team of Vitaly Abramov is in 13th place in the table with eight points in the asset, breaking away from the last “Quantum” only due to additional indicators.

Statistics

The last time the teams met in August – Saturn won a victory 2-0

In the last five matches, Rotor-2 suffered three defeats

In each of the last 20 matches, Rotor-2 missed

Forecast

“Saturn” began preparations for the resumption of the championship in February – the “black and blue” had already played seven matches, while the “Rotor-2” had only one sparring. Obviously, physically, Saturn is better prepared than its current rival, it also has a serious advantage in the class, so it should not have any problems with a victory.

We believe that the guests have no chance. Forecast – Asian handicap (-1) on Saturn.