Friendly match: Stoksund Vs Carlsberg Live Stream

Stocksund Vs Carlsberg: prediction (KF. 2.15) for the friendly match (March 24, 2020)

In the last two games, “Stoksund” conceded three goals, but whether Karlbergs will be able to use mistakes in the defense of the hosts on March 24, we prepared our forecast. What will be the outcome?

Stocksund

Stoksund unsuccessfully spent the last season – Onur Ekichi’s team was betting on upgrades, but ended up in third in the Second Division. The club was 19 points behind the Tebyu leader, losing the fight long before the tournament ended. In the last match, Stokesund signed a 3-3 draw with Jonkoping, extending the series without a win to three matches.

Carlsberg

Karlsberg in the Second Division performed much better than his current rival – the team of Douglas Jacobsen came to the finish line second. Thus, the club ended up in transitional matches, where it lost the fight to Motal. After the season ended, Karlbergs played one friendly match, in which he beat 2-0 Vasalund.

Statistics

In only one of its last five matches, Stokesund have conceded fewer than three goals

Only in one of the last four matches did Stokesund fail to score

In only one of the last five matches, Karlbergs have scored less than two goals

Forecast

Both teams sought to improve in class following the results of the past season, but none of them succeeded, although Karlbergs had much more chances. In preparation for the new season, the teams will meet in a friendly match, where it probably makes sense to count on goals – in defense both opponents play very weakly, but they score goals regularly, and in large numbers.

We believe that the match will be productive. Forecast – total over (3.5) goals . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 2.15