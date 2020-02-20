Friends Hayden panettiere concerned about the safety of the stars

Brian Hickerson second time attacked the Hollywood actress Valentine’s Day. For domestic violence he went to jail. However, the inner circle Hayden panettiere seriously concerned about her safety, because such a Union may end tragically for the girl.

Friends and family of the American actress is convinced that the arrest of her boyfriend Brian Hickerson does not protect the girl from repeated bouts of aggressive chosen. He influenced her relationship with family and friends, because Heiden, blinded by love, can’t let go of the offender.

According to the publication Us Weekly, life Hayden panettiere has completely changed after she started a romantic relationship with a realtor and aspiring actor Brian Hickerson in the fall of 2018.

Hayden is in danger with Brian. Add to this health problems due to alcohol abuse and tragic loss can not be avoided, if she continue a relationship with him, told the friends actress.

Recall that on 14 February in a private home in California between the couple sparked the conflict. Brian Hickerson attacked his beloved, leaving her body a lot of strikes. Law enforcement recorded the beating and arrest the guy for domestic violence.

However, relatives of the actress are concerned that even repeated physical aggression is not able to change the way Hayden panettiere to his elect: “do not blame the victim. She sadly fell in love with a man who beats women. He’s a violent but incredibly charming. It is unlikely this will be enough for Hayden forever broke up with him.”

The first attack on Hayden panettiere was held on 2 may 2019. After staying with friends the couple broke dispute, so they prematurely left the bar and went to his house. On the porch, a man began to beat the actress and dragged her home. The star tried to hide from her beloved. On her neck was discovered the bruises that testified to the fact that Brian Hickerson with the force of a strangled woman. With numerous injuries it was taken to the hospital. And the next day after the arrest of Brian Hickerson was released, but in November, the pair has managed to resume the affair.