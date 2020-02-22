Friends: the band will reform for a special episode !

Friends: la bande se reforme pour un épisode spécial !

The series Friends is back ! Who has never dreamed to find Rach, My, Jo, Phoebs, Ross and Chandler to the screen ? It’s going to finally happen!!!

Alert ! Monica, Rachel, Chandler, Phoebe, Joey and Ross are back ! In fact, the team of Friends returned to a previously unseen episode ! MCE TV tells you more !

The news has been confirmed ! On the day of the official launch of HBO Max in may, the episode will be released ! At this time, we cannot see the episodes of Friends via this site, of Streaming ! Those who have a subscription to Netflix, enjoy it ! In fact, the famous series will no longer be part of the offer Netflix !

So, yesterday, Jennifer Aniston has posted a photo on her behalf Instagram ! The entire team of Friends appears on the picture. In legend, the beautiful blonde wrote ” It’s happening… “, which means “It happens…” ! Since the fans can’t take it anymore ! While the world eagerly waits for this previously unseen episode !

Friends returns in a special episode on HBO Max !

David Schwimmer had spoken of the possibility of a return to the screen. But HBO was not validated ! The fans had been waiting to know ! The new one has therefore been confirmed by the chairman of the site HBO. He said,” I think you can call this episode : the One where everyone find. We meet David, Jennifer, Courteney, Matt, Lisa and Matthew, for a special episode. “ A new one that has been around the planet in less than an hour !

Thus, since 2004, fans of Friends have done with their grief. But everyone has always kept the hope of seeing Joey eat his sandwiches or Monica to do the cleaning ! We will finally know what they are doing now ! Monica and Chandler are they still together ? With a lot of children ? What-is-it of the lord story between Ross and Rachel ? Thus, it is one of the fictions the most-watched. Friends so is a part of the lives of many people in the 90’s and 2000. One can only rejoice at this return !

