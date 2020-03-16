Frisky Petrosyan with his young wife riding on a camel (photo)

74-year-old Evgeny Petrosyan with his young wife Tatiana Brownboy, recently celebrated his 31st birthday, enjoy a luxury holiday in the United Arab Emirates. About how to spend time at sea, the couple shares in the network. Petrosyan with Brownboy went on an excursion in the desert of RUB al-Khali, ride on camels.

And also visited the famous flower “Garden of wonders”.

The numbers are staggering. Imagination is boundless. Colorful full. Kitsch too full. But it’s only 30% hard. 70%, of course, pulls and forced to say that the garden is a dream! It’s great to walk. I mean children of any age”, — boasted molodyascheysya Petrosyan.

Photos in these places and showed Brukhanova. A couple of joint ops does not publish. Questions about her husband, she ignores or drastically suppresses.

It should be noted that Yevgeny vaganovich and Tatiana don’t pay attention to the panic caused by the coronavirus. They do not use means of protection, not wearing masks and not going to change their plans.

And ex-wife of Petrosyan Elena Stepanenko, meanwhile, pokes fun at the new novel of the axe from the stage.

