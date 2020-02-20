Frodo from Lord of the rings for the first time became a father (photo)

American actor Elijah wood, best known for playing Frodo in the trilogy “the Lord of the rings”, first became a father at 39. As reported by Us Weekly, the 39-year-old girlfriend of the actor, the Danish producer Mette-Marie Kongsted, gave birth to a boy.

Wood and Kongsted met three years ago during a joint work on the film “In this world I no longer feel at home”.

Wood, who starred in films “the Faculty”, “Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind”, “deep impact”, “avalon” was never married.

