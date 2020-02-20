Frodo from Lord of the rings for the first time became a father (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Фродо из "Властелина колец" впервые стал отцом (фото)

American actor Elijah wood, best known for playing Frodo in the trilogy “the Lord of the rings”, first became a father at 39. As reported by Us Weekly, the 39-year-old girlfriend of the actor, the Danish producer Mette-Marie Kongsted, gave birth to a boy.

Wood and Kongsted met three years ago during a joint work on the film “In this world I no longer feel at home”.

Wood, who starred in films “the Faculty”, “Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind”, “deep impact”, “avalon” was never married.

