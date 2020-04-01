From 1 April the number of services in hospitals will be free
From 1 April 2020 free in Ukraine will provide a number of health services. Approved 27 packages of medical services, transmit Podrobnosti.
What will be free:
- Primary health care.
- Emergency medical care.
- Outpatient secondary (specialized) and tertiary (highly specialized) medical care for adults and children.
- Mammography of the breast.
- Hysteroscopy.
- Esophagogastroduodenoscopy.
- Colonoscopy.
- The cystoscopy.
- Bronchoscopy.
- Treatment of patients by the method of extracorporeal hemodialysis in an outpatient setting.
- Surgery adults and children in the hospital.
- Inpatient care for adults and kids without surgery.
- Medical care in acute cerebral stroke.
- Medical care in acute myocardial infarction.
- Medical care in childbirth.
- Medical care newborn in complex neonatal cases.
- Diagnosis and chemotherapeutic treatment of cancer.
- Diagnosis and radiological treatment of cancer.
- Psychiatric care for adults and children.
- Diagnosis and treatment of adults and children with tuberculosis.
- Diagnosis, treatment and support of people living with HIV.
- Treatment of persons with mental and behavioural disorders due to use of opioids with the use of drugs replacement therapy.
- Palliative medical care to adults and children.
- Mobile palliative medical care.
- Rehabilitation of infants who are born prematurely and/or sick for the first 3 years of life.
- Rehabilitation of adults and children from 3 years old with lesions of the musculoskeletal system.
- Rehabilitation of adults and children from 3 years with damage to the nervous system.