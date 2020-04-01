From 1 April the number of services in hospitals will be free

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

С 1 апреля ряд услуг в больницах станут бесплатными

From 1 April 2020 free in Ukraine will provide a number of health services. Approved 27 packages of medical services, transmit Podrobnosti.

What will be free:

  • Primary health care.
  • Emergency medical care.
  • Outpatient secondary (specialized) and tertiary (highly specialized) medical care for adults and children.
  • Mammography of the breast.
  • Hysteroscopy.
  • Esophagogastroduodenoscopy.
  • Colonoscopy.
  • The cystoscopy.
  • Bronchoscopy.
  • Treatment of patients by the method of extracorporeal hemodialysis in an outpatient setting.
  • Surgery adults and children in the hospital.
  • Inpatient care for adults and kids without surgery.
  • Medical care in acute cerebral stroke.
  • Medical care in acute myocardial infarction.
  • Medical care in childbirth.
  • Medical care newborn in complex neonatal cases.
  • Diagnosis and chemotherapeutic treatment of cancer.
  • Diagnosis and radiological treatment of cancer.
  • Psychiatric care for adults and children.
  • Diagnosis and treatment of adults and children with tuberculosis.
  • Diagnosis, treatment and support of people living with HIV.
  • Treatment of persons with mental and behavioural disorders due to use of opioids with the use of drugs replacement therapy.
  • Palliative medical care to adults and children.
  • Mobile palliative medical care.
  • Rehabilitation of infants who are born prematurely and/or sick for the first 3 years of life.
  • Rehabilitation of adults and children from 3 years old with lesions of the musculoskeletal system.
  • Rehabilitation of adults and children from 3 years with damage to the nervous system.
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.
