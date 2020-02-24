From cashier to millionaire: the student will begin to spread their naked photos and rich

By Maria Batterbury

The idea is to leave a permanent job and earn a living travelling and publishing your photos becoming more popular with the younger generation. Indeed, the young hot Intern worse 49-year-old Naomi Campbell? Probably thought about this 23-year-old British girl Kaya Corbridge, decided to quit his studies and began to publish their candid photos mixed in with photos of their feet.

The story of a girl published The Sun.

The publication reports that in 2017, Kaya left the University, and also annoying a part time cashier at McDonald’s, and is fully focused on developing their account on the platform OnlyFans.

Users of this service provide exclusive content to subscribers for a fee. Corbridge told, that was placed on the platform pictures, which she was depicted entirely naked, or footage from his feet (this was a requirement of the owners of the platform).

“The first year I made 250 thousand pounds, and now I get to 30 thousand each month”,— said Corbridge, who had previously worked in a fast food restaurant, McDonald’s and supermarket chain Lidl.

At the moment, she is building her new home in Lancashire, England, and travels the world.

