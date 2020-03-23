From China to Ukraine delivered 250 thousand rapid tests for the diagnosis COVID-19

From the Chinese city of Guangzhou at the airport “Borispol” there arrived the Ukrainian military Il-76 plane with 250 thousand tests from the coronavirus on Board. About it reports a press-service of Office of the President of Ukraine.

Aircraft of the Armed forces of Ukraine brought two kinds of tests: PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and 250 thousand of tests for rapid diagnosis. From China also delivered medical masks, disinfectants, air ventilators and other means to combat the epidemic COVID-19.

Rapid tests, as well as masks designed for the needs of physicians, military personnel, police officers, border guards and others.

Quick tests will be used by emergency teams to check people with high temperature and suspected coronavirus.

Medical tools, in particular tests for PCR on Monday it will be sent to the laboratory in each region of Ukraine.