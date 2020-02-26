From donuts to thin people: British beauty Queen told how was able to lose 51 pounds in two…

If you wish to lose weight and lead themselves in order for women there are no barriers, and it can realize your most cherished desires.

This is evidenced by the example of a resident of the English town of Grimsby (Lincolnshire) Jen Atkin, who has lost twice and won the contest “Miss Britain — 2020”, writes Daily Mail.

In recognition Atkin, three years ago her weight was about 108 pounds.

“Three years ago I can’t imagine that will win the competition “Miss great Britain”, she says. — But the hard work always bears fruit”.

Friday, 21 Feb, 26-year-old British girl has received a title of the first beauty of the country. During the contest she said that to win the contest, she was active in sports and for two years has lost 51 pounds.

In addition to sports helped her passion for music: in 2018, she became known as a country music singer and even released their first single.

While Jen was clear to us that thin people are much more likely to be a star than bbw, so tried not only in the music Studio, but also in the gym.

In 2018 the same year she participated in a beauty contest and took second place.

Not relaxing, persistent, the British redoubled efforts, and finally won the title of “Miss great Britain in 2020.”

— their removal allows you to achieve your goals much easier.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter