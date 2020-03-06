From girl’s stomach removed a lump of hair weighing three kilograms (photos, video)

In the hospital of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh surgeons removed from the stomach of a 15-year-old girl a lump of hair weighing three kilograms, the so — called trihobezoar. The girl named Shivani weighed only 29 pounds — considerably less than her peers. As reported by Newsflare, it turned out that the habit of eating hair caused Shivani problems with digestion. Dr. Imran Ali says that Shivani swallowed hair since early childhood.

