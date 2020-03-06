From girl’s stomach removed a lump of hair weighing three kilograms (photos, video)

By Maria Batterbury

Из желудка девочки удалили ком волос весом три килограмма (фото, видео)

In the hospital of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh surgeons removed from the stomach of a 15-year-old girl a lump of hair weighing three kilograms, the so — called trihobezoar. The girl named Shivani weighed only 29 pounds — considerably less than her peers. As reported by Newsflare, it turned out that the habit of eating hair caused Shivani problems with digestion. Dr. Imran Ali says that Shivani swallowed hair since early childhood.

See also: Doctors removed from the stomach eight year old girl hair ball weighing 1.5 kilograms.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
