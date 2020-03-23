From Placido Domingo discovered coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

У Пласидо Доминго обнаружили коронавирус

The Spanish Opera singer Placido Domingo discovered coronavirus. It was announced in Facebook.

“I consider it my moral duty to tell you that I have a positive test result COVID-19, coronavirus. I along with family are in isolation as long as necessary from a medical point of view,” he wrote.

Opera singer wrote that currently, all the members of his family feel good, but the Domingo was a cough and a fever, therefore he decided to take the test for the coronavirus.

The actor urged fans to follow all the recommendations for the prevention of coronavirus: washing hands often, to keep social distance and it is possible to stay at home.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article