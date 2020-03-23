From Placido Domingo discovered coronavirus

The Spanish Opera singer Placido Domingo discovered coronavirus. It was announced in Facebook.

“I consider it my moral duty to tell you that I have a positive test result COVID-19, coronavirus. I along with family are in isolation as long as necessary from a medical point of view,” he wrote.

Opera singer wrote that currently, all the members of his family feel good, but the Domingo was a cough and a fever, therefore he decided to take the test for the coronavirus.

The actor urged fans to follow all the recommendations for the prevention of coronavirus: washing hands often, to keep social distance and it is possible to stay at home.