From Superman in the Witcher: the secrets of the physical form of Henry Cavill

From man to Superman, and then in the Witcher is a brief description of a rapid breakthrough Henry Cavill in the firmament of Hollywood. In 2012, the actor knew this is how real movie fans. However, after the release of the tape “man of steel”, where he embodied the role of Superman, Henry woke up famous.

It happened rightfully so, because the glory fell to him from heaven. Henry Cavill earned success is Titanic work. The actor was able to transform from an ordinary handsome, which Hollywood is lacking in a real “Man of steel”.

The transformation of the actor lasted almost a year. The hardest one was the start-up phase-the laying of the base. A month and a half of grueling workouts in the gym for 2.5 hours every day. To withstand such a hell, the actor ate 5-6 thousand calories a day. These six weeks of agony seemed an eternity, so the second phase of training for the role of Superman for Cavill was almost a vacation.

Exercises

A stage of fat burning occurred by reducing the load: worked six days a week – Monday to Saturday, for one hour.

And by reducing diet. The day began Cavill is almost twice less – in the region of 2.5 thousands kilocalories. This is quite enough in order to have enough strength to carry iron.

All ingenious – is simple. About how you can describe the philosophy of the training of the actor. At that time he already had quite a lot of muscle. Merely had to give them a shape and dried. Cavill performed a simple exercise with the usual inventory, so the star system will be able to experience any.

► Monday. Training started with ten minutes of cardio-running. Then squats, using your own weight and dumbbells. Completed classes to work on endurance.

► Tuesday. A light workout for the soul a choice: you can run, bike, swim or even rowing.

► Wednesday. Lessons of endurance. Working with a relatively low weight, but high repetitions and approaches, with short breaks between them.

► Thursday. Power – spin, bench, weights, dumbbells. The first approach is 10, then 9, then 8, 7 and so on down to one.

► Friday. Work on cardio – running, Biking, swimming. Such training together with proper nutrition provoke a high rate of fat burning. Just what the actor wanted.

► Saturday. Another exhausting training and the long-awaited day off.

At this rate, the actor continued to train during the filming. Preparing for the role of Superman Henry began weighing 72 kilograms. For the first two stages of training the actor has gained 10 kilos of muscle.

Menu



Henry also changed their menu. The actor has put itself in 5-6 thousand calories daily, which allowed him to withstand the load in the hall. The morning started with a protein shake, then a portion of carbs.

Just star table sat six times a day. To be tasty, Cavill maximally diversified menu – fish, chicken and beef, lots of eggs, homemade cheese and a whole list of other fermented milk products.

The main building material of muscles, as you know, is a protein. Henry used 1.5-2 grams of protein per 1 kilogram of body weight. Dial it only of the products was difficult, so in the process, Superman had used a lot of sports nutrition, in particular creatine.

Creatine is one of the most popular supplements among athletes. This acid, which organizes the process of providing the muscles with energy. Our body synthesizes creatine for the average person who normally eats quite enough of those stores of creatine, which the body naturally produces.

Creatine

Creatine can significantly increase muscle endurance, constantly supplying them with energy. Consequently it is possible longer and to work harder in the gym and, as a consequence, increase muscle mass and strength. Another important part of creatine is much more effective for beginners, but experienced athletes that are already close to their genetic max, it isn’t much use.

The dark side of creatine



Keratin pulls the water, therefore, significantly alters fluid and electrolyte balance in the body, which entails a lot of consequences. People who are prone to edema, is to opt out of the use of this substance. The rest of the course, creatine is just to drink more water than usual.

Large doses of acid can affect the liver and kidneys and cause high blood pressure. It is therefore quite safe this sports app is not called, however if you do not have too much dose, take say 3-5 grams a day for a month, then all will be well. In the end, despite its usefulness, creatine is not a magic powder. It will help only if really hard to work with iron.

As an example, did Henry even during the second phase of their training. We will remind, then Cavill halved your diet: I started to eat about 2.5 thousand calories. Main meals – before and after workout to have the strength to do, and then to recover from the load.

Such a sharp decrease in the number of calories turned out to be surprisingly difficult for the body, so Superman from time to time allowed themselves to fasting days. He used an extra portion of carbohydrates and slightly increased the total caloric content.

Endure all the trials, Henry proved that indeed is the “Man of steel”. Brilliantly embodying the role of Superman, Cavill paved its way into the stars. He is now one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. More proof – that Henry played a major role in the popular TV series “Netflix” – “the Witcher”.

To become Geralt of Rivia, Cavill again torment yourself. This time he had three days not to drink, to better emphasize the relief of your own muscles. Henry is one of the most tactile of actors of our time. So, it seems that all the main roles of athletes and superheroes in the near future is reserved.