From Syria will not go away: Erdogan revealed the details of the conversation with Putin

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on 29 February said that during a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin asked him not to interfere in the confrontation between Turkey and the regime of dictator Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

“The Syrian issue is in any case not a gamble and not a desire to expand the boundaries. We went there not at the invitation of the Assad regime, and at the invitation of the Syrian people. And yet people do not offer us to go, we there will not go away. I told Putin: leave us with a regime of one-on-one, we’ll do what we need”, — said Erdogan, speaking in Istanbul.

According to him, the death toll of the Turkish military in the air strikes of the Syrian army in Idlib has risen to 36, reported Russian media.

“We destroyed more than 2,100 Syrian military, 300 units of military vehicles, seven chemical warehouses. And we will continue to destroy them”, — said the President of Turkey.

I wrote “FACTS” earlier in the night of 28 February, the Syrian air force in conjunction with the Russian air force attacked a convoy of Turkish army in Syria. Killed more than 30 Turkish soldiers.

