From the coronavirus began to die, and very young people

In a Paris hospital on the night of 25 March from the coronavirus has died 16-the summer girl without pathologies and chronic diseases.

This writes the RFi.

Last week, a schoolgirl named Julie there was a small cough, she was treated with syrup, herbs and inhalation. On Saturday she started to experience slight difficulty breathing.

On Monday, the little shortness of breath turned into a cough, and the mother took Julie to the doctor. The therapist noted a “significant respiratory failure” and directly to the office called the ambulance.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital in the municipality of Longjumeau, where he made a test for the coronavirus.

In the night from Monday to Tuesday it was transported to Paris children’s hospital Necker, where he made two tests (both negative). The

In the evening mother called back from the hospital Necker and was told that the first test done in the hospital, Longjumeau, gave a positive result, and as Julie had deteriorated and she was connected to a ventilator.