From the coronavirus child died

От коронавируса умер ребенок

In Belgium for the last day from the coronavirus died 98 people, including 12-year-old girl.

It is reported by RTBF.

“This is an emotionally difficult time as it relates to child, and affects the medical and scientific community. We are especially worried about her family and relatives”, – said the representative of the government of Belgium.

This is the youngest patient who died from the coronavirus in Europe, says Le Soir.

Only in Belgium from the coronavirus illness died 705 people.

At the moment, with symptoms hospitalized 4920 people, of which 485 people in the last day. 1021 man is in intensive care.

The number recovered has increased to 1696.

